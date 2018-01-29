Supporters Gather to Promote Tarkanian’s Bid for U.S. Senate

LOS ANGELES—The California Club played host on Wednesday to 150 guests who had turned out to support Danny Tarkanian in his bid for the US Senate from Nevada in the 2018 mid-term elections. Approximately $200,000 was raised prior to the event, which was attended by community leaders and state and local officials.

“I am heartfelt for your support, generosity and taking part in my campaign. I look forward to representing the great state of Nevada, our wonderful country and being your “IAN” Senator in Washington,” said Tarkian during remarks at the reception.

A prominent businessman and son of renowned college basketball coach, the late Jerry Tarkanian and Las Vegas City Council member Lois Tarkanian, Danny has proven to be a passionate advocate of Armenian American issues.

Tarkanian is the founder of the non-profit Tarkanian Basketball Academy, an organization that helps at-risk youth develop basketball and life skills. He earned his bachelor’s degree at UNLV, and his law degree at the University of San Diego. He’s worked as a lawyer, served as assistant coach with his father in Division I basketball, and started his own real estate development firm. Danny and his wife, Amy, together have four children.

Among the officials attending the event were: Mike Antonovich, former Los Angeles County Supervisor; Johnny Isbell, the former mayor of Pasadena, Texas; California State Assemblywoman Young Kim, who represents the 65th Assembly district and herself a candidate for the 39th Congressional district, currently represented by Ed Royce, who announced his retirement recently. Also present were Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian; City of Carson Mayor, Albert Robles and Victoria Seaman, a candidate for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional district.

The evening’s co-chairs were: Julia & Charles Ghailian; Hoori & Frank Melkonian;

Cheryl & Harry Nadjarian; Michael Sarian; Marian & Kosti Shirvanian; Angele & Sinan Sinanian; Suzanna and Sam Solakyan; Gilda and Haig Tacorian; Geraldine and the Honorable Dickran Tevrizian; and Arda and Alex Yemenidjian.