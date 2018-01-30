Chamlian Wins ‘Organization of the Year’ Award from Montrose-Verdugo Chamber

GLENDALE—The Chamlian Armenian school’s Technology Department on Thursday was recognized by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce for the “Organization of the Year” Award, which recognized their exemplary innovations in technology. The technology department at Chamlian, IT Director Mr. Andre Agazaryan, Computer teacher Ms. Rebecca Avadessians, and Educational Technology Specialist Dr. Armig Panossian, were invited to receive the award on behalf of the school at the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce Community Awards dinner.

Technology access at Chamlian has created a tool to transform teaching and learning, especially as a method for increased communication and collaboration. Chamlian has implemented technology as a 21st century learning tool integrated into our curriculum through Google Apps for Education, Cross-Curricular projects, Online reading portal, STEAM courses, and a paperless community.

Teachers utilize document cameras, smartboards, and chromebook carts into their instructional practice to better equip their students as digital citizens. The new technology center, is designed to enhance student communication and collaboration opportunities.The Chromebox equipment is a Google platform that will enable teachers to create a student-centered environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and communication in the 21st century and beyond. Chamlian’s tech-driven curriculum encourages their teachers to implement these new skills to help redefine the role of learning. Ultimately, the goal is for technology to not just enhance the curriculum, but transform instructional practice to better equip their students as digital citizens.

The Technology Department at Chamlian accepted the award and their Educational Technology Specialist, Dr. Armig Panossian, expressed their appreciation and stated that, “Chamlian will continue to utilize technology to promote life-long learners and support the needs of our students today”. Chamlian continues to provide quality education to our youth and develop 21st century technical skills to compete in the global community.