Ferrahian Middle School Choir Get Rousing Standing Ovation

BY NYRIE KRUMIAN

On Sunday, January 14, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation celebrated its 127th anniversary with a program at Glendale High School’s John Wayne Performing Arts Center. The Ferrahian middle school choir was invited to sing at the event. Under the direction of Araksia Varderessian, we learned two songs – “Sartarabad” and a medley of several popular Armenian revolutionary songs.

After many hours of practice, the day finally came to perform. We arrived long before the event for a final rehearsal. We passed the time by talking with friends and having fun. The whole middle school was anxious to be called on stage to sing. Hours later we filed onto the bleachers. Everyone felt excited as nervous thoughts rushed through our minds.

When the curtain rose, we were welcomed by bright lights and a large audience awaiting our performance. As we sang, groups of high school and middle school classmates danced and waved the flags of Armenia and Artsakh. The audience quickly got involved by clapping and cheering. Immediately following our performance, Karnig Sarkissian stepped on stage to sing while we waved Armenian flags in the background. It was a night that we will always remember.

We were proud to represent our school, Ferrahian, and to be part of this important event. Additionally, this experience gave us the opportunity to interact with our teachers and classmates while participating in this big celebration. Taking part of this ARF event made us feel proud to be Armenian students keeping our culture alive after more than 100 years after the Genocide.

Nyrie Krumian is a 7th grade student at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School