Speaker Rendon Reappoints Aghakhanian to Prison Industry Board

SACRAMENTO — Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) has announced that he has reappointed Dr. Armond Aghakhanian to the California Prison Industry Board.

“Since his appointment last year, Dr. Aghakhanian has been a very active and engaged member of California Prison Industry Board and I am pleased to reappoint him to a full term,” Rendon said. “Preventing recidivism and helping offenders learn productive skills is an important job and I am grateful to Dr. Aghakhanian for his willingness to continue serving.”

The California Prison Industry Board has 11 members, with appointments made by the Speaker of the Assembly, the Senate Rules Committee, and the Governor. The Secretary of Transportation and the Director of General Services also serve on the Board. The Board sets overall policy for the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) and serves as a public hearing body to ensure enterprises conducted under CALPIA enterprises do not have an adverse effect upon private businesses.