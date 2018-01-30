Mesrobian High School to Host ‘Path to Success’ Event Feb 1

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — Armenian Mesrobian School announced that it will host a presentation and discussion on its campus to educate the parents about the unique opportunities for success and the advantages offered at Armenian Mesrobian High School on Thursday, February 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Iknadossian Hall.

Topics for the presentation include High School graduation requirements, preparing for higher education, choosing a college, and fulfilling admission requirements to different college and university systems.

Although the event will be of particular interest to parents and families of students in 8th grade and above, it is open to anyone interested in joining the Mesrobian family. Families with younger children may be interested in learning the general philosophy and approach of the school.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and has Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus. A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.