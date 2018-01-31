Armenian Reps. Attend Syrian Dialogue Summit in Sochi

Armenian members of the Syrian parliament were part of the delegation representing the Syrian side at talks initiated by Russia in the port city of Sochi.

Syrian parliament member Nora Arisian and Jirair Reisian were joined by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus Bishop Armash Nalbandian on Tuesday at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

The lawmakers took to social media to update on the progress of the talks, which got off on a shaky start, because Syrian opposition forces declined to attend and instead opted to be represented by proxy by the Turkish delegation.

The participants agreed to begin work on revising the country’s Constitution, and asked the whole world to help Syria to recover from the seven-year-old civil war.

Moreover, in a joint statement adopted by the Congress, the participants affirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, fight against terrorism and religious fanaticism. The Congress participants also supported creating a united army and holding free elections which should determine the country’s future. Based on the results of the Congress the participants agreed to form a constitutional commission which will start making proposals for the country’s Constitution.