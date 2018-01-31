AYF Burbank To Host Citizenship Clinic in Partnership with USC

BURBANK, Calif. — The Armenian Youth Federation Burbank “Varak” chapter, in partnership with the USC Gould School of Law Immigration Clinic and the ACF Burbank Youth Center, will be hosting a Citizenship Clinic in order to provide free assistance to those interested in completing their naturalization applications.

“Obtaining citizenship is an important step for all immigrants because it opens doors to civic participation and allows engagement in the political process,” said Nazeli Khodabakhsh, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation Central Executive and student at the USC Gould School of Law. “We are excited to provide free assistance in applying for naturalization because we want to give all eligible individuals the opportunity to take full advantage of resources in their communities,” she continued.

The Citizenship Clinic will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 9AM to 4PM at the ACF Burbank Youth Center, located at 75 E. Santa Anita Ave, Burbank, CA 91502. Appointments are required, and those wishing to schedule or request more information must call (213) 821-9627, or email immclinic@law.usc.edu.

To qualify for naturalization, individuals must have been lawful permanent residents (meaning they have held a green card) for at least 5 years. The benefits of citizenship include increased economic stability, the ability to vote, and greater freedom to travel and access community resources. Individuals who are unsure if they quality for naturalization should call (213) 821-9627.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.