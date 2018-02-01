Turkey Angry at Macron for Armenian Genocide Comments, Syria Warning

Turkey is angry at French President Emanuel Macron for calling for a national day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide in France, as well as his caution to Ankara to not prolong the military attack on Afrin in Syria.

Macron, who was a guest of honor on Tuesday at a gala banquet organized by the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) said during remarks at the event that there should be day of remembrance for the Armenian Genocide in France.

In its classic approach, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed the veracity of the Armenian Genocide and chose to rehash a ruling by the French Constitutional Court, which spoke of Genocide after the country’s legislature approved measures to criminalize the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

“The French constitutional court has ruled that Genocide is not a political term but a legal one, and the French constitutional court has made a decision on this issue,” the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

Cavusoglu was also upset with Macron, who during the same event, warned Turkey about its continued military campaign on the Syrian border saying it should not be a carte blanche for Turkey to “invade” Syria.

“We consider remarks about an operation we are carrying out in accordance with international law to be insults, especially coming from a country such as France,” Cavusoglu told reporters on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, these Europeans are two-faced, I say this generally, when they talk to our face, they say, ‘you are right, your right to self-defense, your security is important.’ Then they say something else behind your back,” he stated.

“We are using our right to self-defense, in line with the U.N. Security Council decisions. This is not an invasion. They shouldn’t be two-faced,” the foreign minister said.