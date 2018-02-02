Plane Carrying Syrian Lawmakers Comes Under Missile Attack

DAMASCUS, Syria—A plane carrying members of a Syrian delegation who attended talks in Sochi, Russia earlier this week, came under a missile attack while attempting to land at the Damascus International Airport on Friday. On board the plane were Armenian members of the Syrian parliament who took part in the Sochi talks.

Jirair Reisian, a member of the Syrian parliament told the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper that the fist missile fell few meters away from the plane and was followed by two other missiles.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt in the attack. The plane was not damaged, either. The security forces took necessary measures and members of the delegation were safely accompanied out of the plane and the airport,” Reisian said.

Reisian was joined by fellow Syrian lawmaker Nora Airsian and the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus Bishop Armash Nalbandian during the talks in Sochi.