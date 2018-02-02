ANCA Hollywood Reps Hold Productive Meeting with Councilmember O’Farrell

LOS ANGELES—A delegation of the Armenian National Committee of America Hollywood chapter on Thursday held a productive meeting with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell of the 13th district in his offices in Echo Park.

Joining Councimember O’Farrell at the meeting were his deputy legislative director, Star Parsamyan and field deputy, George Hakopiants.

The ANCA Hollywood delegation was headed by its co-chairs, Lara Yeretsian and Paul Seradarian, as well as ANCA Hollywood board member, Nane Avagyan. Also attending the meeting was Ara Khachatourian, English Editor of the Asbarez newspaper, whose editorial offices are in Councilmember O’Farrell’s district.

Among the issues discussed with the councilmember was the upcoming Gateway to Little Armenia project, which envisions an art installation and signage to welcome visitors to the Little Armenia neighborhood.

The ANCA Hollywood representatives also shared concerns from constituents ranging from parking and traffic issues related to the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and the St. Garabed Church on Alexandia Avenue to the changes in commercial trash hauling that have raised trepidations among some business owners who have expressed their dismay to the ANCA Hollywood.

“I want to thank members of the Armenian National Committee of America who met with my office today to discuss our partnership on issues of mutual importance: improving pedestrian safety, funding challenges among our non-profit organizations, and immigration. I appreciate the collaboration, and the opportunity to assure the needs of constituents and stakeholders are heard and addressed,” said Councilmember O’Farrell after the meeting.

The ANCA Hollywood delegation thanked Councilmember O’Farrell for his continued moral and financial support for the Armenian Relief Society’s Social Service Center, as well as for his efforts to revitalize the district and the special attention he has demonstrated toward the Armenian community.

”As the representatives of the Armenian American Community in Hollywood and surrounding areas, we had a very productive meeting with our Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. We look forward to collaborating with our Council Office in advancing our vision of a revitalized Little Armenia that is safe, beautiful and the epicenter of Armenian American cultural identity and revival’,’ said Yeretsian, an ANCA Hollywood co-chair.