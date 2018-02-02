Manas Boujikian Donates ARF Founders Gold Coins to Asbarez

GLENDALE—Community leader, benefactor and ardent Asbarez supporter Manas Boujikian presented commemorative solid gold coins, especially minted for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and bearing the likeness of ARF founders, Kristapor, Rosdom and Zavarian, to Asbarez editors Apo Boghogian and Ara Khachatourian at an intimate dinner at Phoenicia Restaurant.

Joining Boujikian for the presentation were his fellow members of the ARF Torrance Aram Manukian Gomideh and ARF Western US Central Committee member Avedik Izmirlian.