Manas Boujikian Donates ARF Founders Gold Coins to Asbarez

From l to r: Asbarez English Editor, Ara Khachatourian; Minas Hasholian from the ARF Torrance Aram Manoukian Gomideh; Manas Boujikian; Asbarez Armenian Editor Apo Boghigian; ARF Western US Central Committee member Avedik Izmirlian; and Berdj Badaghasian also of the ARF Torrance Gomideh
From l to r: Asbarez English Editor, Ara Khachatourian; Minas Hasholian from the ARF Torrance Aram Manoukian Gomideh; Manas Boujikian; Asbarez Armenian Editor Apo Boghigian; ARF Western US Central Committee member Avedik Izmirlian; and Berdj Badaghasian also of the ARF Torrance Gomideh

From l to r: Asbarez English Editor, Ara Khachatourian; Minas Hasholian from the ARF Torrance Aram Manoukian Gomideh; Manas Boujikian; Asbarez Armenian Editor Apo Boghigian; ARF Western US Central Committee member Avedik Izmirlian; and Berdj Badaghasian also of the ARF Torrance Gomideh

GLENDALE—Community leader, benefactor and ardent Asbarez supporter Manas Boujikian presented commemorative solid gold coins, especially minted for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and bearing the likeness of ARF founders, Kristapor, Rosdom and Zavarian, to Asbarez editors Apo Boghogian and Ara Khachatourian at an intimate dinner at Phoenicia Restaurant.

Joining Boujikian for the presentation were his fellow members of the ARF Torrance Aram Manukian Gomideh and ARF Western US Central Committee member Avedik Izmirlian.

 

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top