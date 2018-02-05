Funeral Notice: Rakel Kortian Santikian

Rakel Kortian Santikian
Born on June 10, 1924, Kessab
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Rakel Kortian Santikian, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018, 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA, followed by the interment at Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA.
She is survived by her:
Son, Kevork and Liza Santikian
Grandson, Garen Santikian
Granddaughter, Lori and Levon Tebelekian
Son, Raffi and Hilda Santikian
Granddaughter, Hoori and Nareg Kalamkarian
Great-grandson, Vrej Kalamkarian
Grandson, Arek and Maria Santikian
Daughter, Sosi and Zareh Adourian
Grandson, Avo Adourian
Grandson, Ari and Annette Adourian
Great-grandson, Von Adourian
Sister, Osanna Prudian
Sister, Sara Matossian
Brother, Hagop and Makrouhi Kortian
Nephew, Tro and Iskuhi Kortian and family
Nephew, Viken and Sosee Kortian and family
Nephew, Khajaque and Teny Kortian and family
Sister-in-law, Isabel Kortian and family
And the Garboushian, Ashkarian, Nalbandian, Olmassakian, Khoustekian, Der Mugerdichian, Adourian, Hovanessian, Kalamkarian, Thorosian, Tebelekian, and Maadanian families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
