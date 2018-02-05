Funeral Notice: Rakel Kortian Santikian

Rakel Kortian Santikian

Born on June 10, 1924, Kessab

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Rakel Kortian Santikian, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018, 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA, followed by the interment at Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA.

She is survived by her:

Son, Kevork and Liza Santikian

Grandson, Garen Santikian

Granddaughter, Lori and Levon Tebelekian

Son, Raffi and Hilda Santikian

Granddaughter, Hoori and Nareg Kalamkarian

Great-grandson, Vrej Kalamkarian

Grandson, Arek and Maria Santikian

Daughter, Sosi and Zareh Adourian

Grandson, Avo Adourian

Grandson, Ari and Annette Adourian

Great-grandson, Von Adourian

Sister, Osanna Prudian

Sister, Sara Matossian

Brother, Hagop and Makrouhi Kortian

Nephew, Tro and Iskuhi Kortian and family

Nephew, Viken and Sosee Kortian and family

Nephew, Khajaque and Teny Kortian and family

Sister-in-law, Isabel Kortian and family

And the Garboushian, Ashkarian, Nalbandian, Olmassakian, Khoustekian, Der Mugerdichian, Adourian, Hovanessian, Kalamkarian, Thorosian, Tebelekian, and Maadanian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.