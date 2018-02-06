Funeral Notice: Rina Adjoian – Der Alexanian

Rina Adjoian – Der Alexanian

(Born on June 23, 1954, Latakia Syria)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister Rina Adjoian-Der Alexanian who passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 9th 2018, at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5315 W McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at El Toro Memorial Park at 25751 Trabuco Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Kevork Der Alexanian

Daughter, Aline and Levon Barsoumian and their daughter, Sose

Son, Alex Der Alexanian

Brother, Hratch and Joanne Adjoian and their daughter, Tamar

Nephew, Aren and Joanna Adjoian

Brother, Souren and Tsoline Adjoian and children, Kevork and Garo

In-laws, Krikor and Julie Barsoumian

And all relatives and friends.