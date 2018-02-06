Funeral Notice: Rina Adjoian – Der Alexanian

Rina Adjoian – Der Alexanian
(Born on June 23, 1954, Latakia Syria)
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister Rina Adjoian-Der Alexanian who passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 9th 2018, at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5315 W McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704. Interment ceremony will follow the church service, at El Toro Memorial Park at 25751 Trabuco Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Kevork Der Alexanian
Daughter, Aline and Levon Barsoumian and their daughter, Sose
Son, Alex Der Alexanian
Brother, Hratch and Joanne Adjoian and their daughter, Tamar
Nephew, Aren and Joanna Adjoian
Brother, Souren and Tsoline Adjoian and children, Kevork and Garo
In-laws, Krikor and Julie Barsoumian
And all relatives and friends.
