Top Swiss Lawmaker Defends Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination

YEREVAN—The leader of the Swiss parliament, Dominique de Buman, who is visiting Armenia, on Tuesday said that the people of Artsakh have the right to choose their own destiny “like all other peoples of the world.”

Speaking at a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ara Babloyan, the speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly, de Buman also pointed out that Armenia declared independence at a time of a major ethnic conflict when issues of territorial integrity and people’s right to self-determination were front and center.

“This issue should be resolved exclusively within the framework of negotiations, taking into account the UN conventions, the right of peoples to self-determination, together with representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to choose their destiny, like all other peoples, only in this way can peace and stability be achieved in the region,” de Buman said.

The Swiss leader also said that any ceasefire violation must be registered, documented and presented to international organizations so they can, in turn, influence such processes if necessary.

“We are witnessing armed escalations all over the world, and such mechanisms must operate everywhere to stop declaration of war in a particular region,” de Buman said.

On the Karabakh conflict resolution process, Babloyan said that the priority for Armenia was the preservation of human rights and justice and reiterated Armenia’s position that the conflict be resolved through peaceful negotiations under the OSCE Minsk Group.

The Swiss leader also reflected on his country’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide. He then praised Armenia’s willingness to take part in the Turkey-Armenia Protocols process, lamenting, however, that the provisions of the document has not been implemented.

“Switzerland can only regret that these protocols have not come into force, however, I am sure that through peaceful negotiations and discussions, it is possible to achieve mutual understanding,” de Buman said, emphasizing that despite the blockade, Armenia has shown potential for economic growth.

Earlier in the day, de Buman visited the Dzidzernagapert Memorial Monument and Museum, where he laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

He also signed the memory book in which he said that he is impressed by the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, and is proud of the bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the National Council of the Swiss Confederation on December 16, 2003.