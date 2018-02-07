Communities Across U.S. Mobilize to Screen ‘Intent to Destroy’ in Theaters

LOS ANGELES — Joe Berlinger’s documentary Intent to Destroy, a film-within-a film that centers on the Armenian Genocide was a critical favorite at last year’s Tribeca and Hot Docs film festivals. The film also won best documentary at the Arpa International Film Festival held last November. Intent to Destroy was shown theatrically with limited screenings in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco. Gathr Films is expanding the release with one-night-only event screenings through its crowd-sourced theatrical distribution platform Theatrical On Demand.

Produced by Survival Pictures (The Promise), RadicalMedia, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company in association with Bloom Project, Berlinger’s 13th feature-length documentary embeds history with the story of director Terry George’s exploration of the Genocide through his film The Promise. That includes the subsequent campaign launched by genocide deniers.

The film shines a light on the Armenian Genocide — whose witnesses and descendants are still fighting to be officially acknowledged as such by the international community including the United States: how it was carried out during World War I as the reign of the Ottoman Empire drew to a close, and how it laid the groundwork for the genocides that followed. Berlinger interviews historians, scholars, and high-profile filmmakers in his exploration of the tangled web of responsibility that has driven a century of denial by the Turkish government and its strategic allies.

Berlinger has won two Emmys and has been nominated in the feature doc category for an Oscar. His work includes Brother’s Keeper, the Paradise Lost trilogy, and Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

This film is dedicated to the estimated 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, and to all victims of mass slaughter around the world.

