Artsakh Soldier Killed in Azerbaijani Shooting

STEPANAKERT—Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Hayk Kalantaryan (born in 1998) was killed as a result of shooting from Azerbaijani positions when on duty at one of the military units located in the southern border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, known as the line of contact, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The incident took place at about 1:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the details of the attack.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian posthumously awarded Kalantaryan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for his heroism on the line of duty in protecting the homeland.