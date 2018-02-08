Nalbandian, Minsk Group Co-Chairs Discuss Karabakh Progress

YEREVAN—The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Thursday met with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and updated him on their talks in Baku a day earlier and discussed next steps in the ongoing peace talks for the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.
On the same day, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire agreement, as a result of which 20-year-old Haik Kalantaryan was killed on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
The Co-Chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, to discuss with Armenia’s top diplomat issues related to the agreement on the expansion of Kasprzyk’s capacities, reached in January at a meeting between Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov in Krakow, Poland.
Nalbandian drew the attention of the Co-Chairs to the fact that, unlike the Co-Chairs and Armenia, Baku has not made any statement thus far about its willingness to implement the principles outlined in the agreement.
“Baku has a strange memory: being entangled in the web of its own fabricated falsifications, it forgets the agreements reached one month before and prior to that, with regards to which the Co-Chairs have made numerous statements, while at the same time it recalls with twisted interpretations the twenty-five years old documents, to which the Co-Chairs have not even referred to, for obvious reasons,’’ Nalbandian said to the visiting diplomats.
Informing the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs about the killing of an Armenian soldier as a result of blatant violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, Nalbandian underlined that even the presence of the Co-Chairs in the region does not restrain Baku from provocative actions: thus Azerbaijan demonstrates its disrespect towards the Co-Chair countries.
Referring to Baku’s comments that Azerbaijan is allegedly interested in the rapid resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Nalbandian noted that words should be supported by the deeds, the agreements reached at Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits should be implemented and the Co-Chairs’ proposals on the conflict settlement should be accepted as the basis for negotiations and the process should move forward on this foundation.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.