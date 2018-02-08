Pilavjian Preschool Faculty Participates in Early Childhood STEM Conference

NORTH HILLS, Calif.—The faculty and staff of the Holy Martyrs ARS Ashkhen Pilavjian Preschool participated in a two-day Early Childhood STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) conference at the Anaheim Convention Center on February 2 and 3.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Imagine, Question, Innovate.” The training consisted of touring four museums: the Children’s Museum at La Habra, Pretend City Children’s Museum, Discovery Cube Orange County, Columbia Memorial Space Center. In the evening, there was a reception with a panel of experts.

On Saturday, the keynote speaker was Dr. Julia R. Greer, Ph. D. She is a professor of Materials Science, Medical Engineering and Mechanics at California Institute of Technology

All workshops were categorized in each of the STEM fields.

Some of the workshop topics included: “Ramps. & Pathways: Investigation in Integrative STEM”; “The Young Artist as Scientist: what can Leonardo De Vinci Teach Us?”; “Creating 3-D Digital Landscapes in Programs & Classrooms”; “Building Tomorrow’s Engineers By Making and Tinkering with Preschoolers Today, Incorporating the Preschool Learning Foundations through Emergent, Constructivist Curriculum: An Example of Arthropods in spring”; “The Early Science Initiative: Using Science to Drive High-Quality Teaching and Learning in Early Childhood”; Ecosystems and Habitats, Language, Literacy & STEM Strategies for Making Meaningful Connections”; “Sense of Wonder: Science”; and “Engaging Young Minds in STEM Learning with Nature and many more. We are delighted to state that most of the approaches in STEM is already being facilitated in our Program.”