Presidential Candidate Sarkissian Meets with Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT—Armenia’s presidential candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia Dr. Armen Sarkissian on Friday met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian.

The two had a one-on-one meeting and were late joined by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirossyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

A broad range of issues related to state-building, cooperation between the two Armenian states, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, domestic and foreign policy, regional processes were on the discussion agenda.

Sahakian praised his meeting with Sarkissian saying that it reflected the significant role and place of Artsakh in the life of the Armenian statehood and its people.