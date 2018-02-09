Team Armenia Marches in PyeongChang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea—Team Armenia took part in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which kicked off in the mountainous city in South Korea on Friday.
The nations represented at the Olympics marched in the Korea alphabetical order, placing Armenia in the 42nd spot.
Skier Mikayel Mikayelyan carried the Armenian flag ushering in team Armenia to the stadium.
Gagik Bolshikyan, the head of Armenia’s delegation to the Pyeongchang 2018, skiers Katya Galstyan and Ashot Karapetyan, coaches Artur Mikayelyan and Seyran Harutyunyan, as well as Secretary General of Armenian Ski Federation Gagik Sargsyan took part in the parade.
Olympics history was also made when the teams from North and South Korea marched together, as tensions mount with North Koreas threats of a nuclear attack.
