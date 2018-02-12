Two Armenians Among Victims of Russian Plane Crash

MOSCOW—The names of two Armenians on board a Russian passenger jet that crashed after take off near Moscow on Sunday have been publicized. All 65 passengers were killed.
Sergey Ghambaryan was listed as the co-pilot of the Saratov Airlines’ Antonov An-148 jet that crashed after take-off outside Moscow.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also published a list of passengers, among whom was Varsik Savoyan.
Russian investigators are searching snow-covered fields near Moscow for clues into the crash. Officials say that weather conditions, human error and technical failure are being investigated as causes for the crash.
