Two Armenians Among Victims of Russian Plane Crash

MOSCOW—The names of two Armenians on board a Russian passenger jet that crashed after take off near Moscow on Sunday have been publicized. All 65 passengers were killed.

Sergey Ghambaryan was listed as the co-pilot of the Saratov Airlines’ Antonov An-148 jet that crashed after take-off outside Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also published a list of passengers, among whom was Varsik Savoyan.

Russian investigators are searching snow-covered fields near Moscow for clues into the crash. Officials say that weather conditions, human error and technical failure are being investigated as causes for the crash.