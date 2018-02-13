AEF Hosts Annual Recitation/Oratorical Contest

Grand Prize Was Awarded to Winner From Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian High School And A.G.B.U. Vatche & Tamar Manoukian High School

PASADENA—The Armenian Educational Foundation’s second annual Oratorical Contest drew more than 100 supporters on February 10, at the historic American Legion hall in Pasadena. Representatives and contestants from all five local Armenian high schools attended and competed in the Armenian and English language speech competition.

The participating schools included, A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian High School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Armenian Mesrobian High School, Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian High School, and A.G.B.U. Vatche & Tamar Manoukian High School. The topic for the Armenian segment related to the evolution of women’s rights and roles in the U.S. and Armenia over the last century and the English competition topic addressed the development of technology, education and the economy and its impact on the modernization and advancement of Armenia. The judging criteria were based on the American Legion National Oratorical Contest guidelines.

The professional experience of the panel of judges encompassed a variety of backgrounds, including, education, entertainment, music and journalism. The distinguished judges in attendance were Apo Boghikian, Editor-in-Chief, Asbarez Daily Newspaper; Dr. Armine Hacopian, President, Glendale Community College Board of Trustees; Dr. Anahid Aramouni Keshishian, Lecturer, Armenian Language and Literature at the Department of Near Eastern Studies, UCLA; Teni Karapetian, Vice President, National Publicity, STX Entertainment; Sebu Simonian, music producer, songwriter and lead vocalist of Capital Cities; and Charles Ghailian, Chair of USC Institute of Armenian Studies, Leadership Council. Alice Petrossian, with her vast experience in speech contests and a model orator, acted as Mistress of Ceremonies.

The winners of the 2018 AEF Oratorical contest were Aram Apanian (10th grade) from Rose and Alex Pilibos for the Armenian contest, and Ethan Keshishian (11th grade) representing A.G.B.U. Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School for the English language competition. Each winner was awarded with a $1,000 prize.

AEF’s purpose in hosting the Oratorical contest is to promote public speaking in Armenian youth, with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.