Artsakh President Hosts Reception Marking 30th Anniversary of Karabakh Movement

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement. On February 20, 1988, the Nagorno-Karabakh Regional Council voted to express its will and exercise its right to self-determination by declaring the national will to be reunited with Armenia.

The 30th anniversary celebration of what is being called Revival Day took place at the Artsakh government building and was attended by veterans of the Artsakh Movement, state officials, high-ranking officers of the Defense Army, representatives of political and public organization and guests.

In his opening remarks, Sahakian said that generations would be proud of “courage and heroism of our people who appeared in the square in 1988,”underlining that this holiday was a symbol of patriotism, devotion, unity, self-determination, unshakeable will and faith.

“Together with Mother Armenia and all Armenians, we have been following this route for the past 30 years and will continue our inevitable path keeping our people’s victorious spirit, will and unity firm,” said Sahakian.

The second president of Armeniam Robert Kocharyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Movement veterans, high-ranking state officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora were present at the event.

In a message to the Armenian people, Sahakian earlier had touched on the same themes in congratulating the people on Revival Day.

“30 years have passed since the day when our people stood up jointly and unanimously, voicing their determination to struggle for the protection of human rights. This was a peaceful and just demand, to which Azerbaijan responded with massacres and brutal deportations of the Armenian population from Baku, Sumgait and other places, thousands of people fell victims of that criminal policy,” said Sahakian.

“This unequal and bloody war imposed on by Azerbaijan forged our people’s will even more,” united the entire Armenian nation around the cause of defending our ancestral land and becoming its true masters. Due to this unity and consolidation, our people’s patriotism and freedom-loving spirit we were able not only to deter the unrestrained opponent but also to mark great victories. And today, 30 years later, we can proudly claim that our people chose the right path, that there was no alternative. Together with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora we heroically defended our Fatherland, restored the ruined economy and created a firm basis for its development. The Defense Army was formed, which has been the guarantor of stability and peace not only of our country but the entire region as well. A new generation, for whom the freedom and independence of the Motherland are cherished and exclusive values, was born and raised,” added Sahakian.