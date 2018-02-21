Summer in DC with the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program

Just 10-Days Left to Apply for ANCA’s Landmark Leadership Training Initiative; Deadline: March 1st

WASHINGTON—University students interested in an intensive Armenian American advocacy training program in the nation’s capital have less than two weeks to apply for the Armenian National Committee of America’s Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship (LSI), with the 2018 application deadline set for March 1.

The 2018 ANCA LSI eight-week session will run from June 18 to Aug. 10. Additional information and the online application form are available at anca.org/internship.

Students looking for internship opportunities who are participating in the UCDC Program, CalState in DC, and Pepperdine University DC Programs are also welcome to apply for summer positions at the ANCA.

“Our 2018 LSI Program promises to be an unforgettable summer of policy, advocacy, and camaraderie,” remarked ANCA Program Director Tereza Yerimyan, who is a 2011 program alum. “The Smithsonian Folklife Festival spotlight on Armenia and festivities marking the 100th Anniversary of the First Armenian Republic combined with the ANCA’s policy training, will offer interns first-hand insights into the legislative process and Armenian American advocacy.”

The ANCA’s LSI Summer Internship provides participants a unique opportunity to engage in the public policy issues in the nation’s capital but also allows them to network with the ANCA’s vast network of ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway alumni and LSI alumni still residing in the DC area. For many, it is an essential leadership training experience preparing them to advance priorities on campuses and communities nationwide.

“Through the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship program we prepare our community’s new leaders — individuals equipped with the necessary skills and motivation to elevate our community and carry the torch of truth and justice for our Nation ahead,” said ANCA Eastern Region’s Armen Sahakyan, who is also a 2012 ANCA LSI alum. “This is an excellent opportunity for young Armenian-Americans not only to get a first-hand experience with the intricacies of the workings of the U.S. government but also have a direct impact on the advancement of our public policy priorities as well as make friends for life with other program participants.”

The 2017 ANCA summer internship class was the largest in its 30-year history. Intern Shushan Gabrielyan created a summer wrap-up video sharing some of the highlights of their experience.

Established in 1986, and named after the ANCA Eastern U.S. leader Leo Sarkisian, who spearheaded grassroots advocacy for more than four decades, the LSI program is a cornerstone of the ANCA’s nationwide efforts to educate, motivate, and activate Armenian American youth to expand advocacy efforts in their hometowns and campuses. The participants work on a wide variety of projects based on their individual interests while gaining hands-on experiences within the American political system. A bi-weekly lecture series features guest lecturers, including Members of Congress, Ambassadors, and Armenian-American leaders. During the eight-week Washington, DC program, interns live at The Aramian House, named in honor of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, R.I., and located a short distance from the ANCA’s Washington DC headquarters.

Applications are reviewed and approved by the ANCA Eastern Region and ANCA Western Region Boards, following careful consideration of individual academic records and demonstrated community or campus leadership on Armenian American concerns.

In addition to opportunities in Washington, DC, the ANCA Western Region (ANCA-WR) offers internships and fellowships in Los Angeles and Sacramento, respectively.

“The ANCA-WR is proud to contribute to the success of our youth by providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and contacts they need to begin their career paths,” commented ANCA-WR Board Member Joseph Kaskanian. “Each of our youth and leadership development programs from the ANCA WR Internship to the Karabian Fellowship in Sacramento, the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program in Washington D.C. are designed to mentor and cultivate young leaders and prepare them for future service opportunities in the public affairs arena.”

The Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship is a nine-month experience in California that offers young Armenian-Americans the opportunity to enhance their leadership and professional skills. The purpose of this fellowship will be to produce professionals in the public policy and political arena.

The ANCA-WR Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces high school graduates, college students, and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels.