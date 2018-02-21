AYF Zartonk to host Annual Open Mic Night

LA CRESCENTA—The Armenian Youth Federation Crescenta Valley “Zartonk” Chapter announced that it will be hosting its annual Open Mic Night on Saturday, February 24 at 6:30 pm.

Due to popular demand, the event will be held at the Sparr Heights Community Center for the first time this year. Sparr Heights Community Center is located at 1613 Glencoe Way, Glendale, CA 91208. The Open Mic Night is free and open to the public.

Confirmed performers include standup comedy acts, poets, an Armenian cultural dance, and many talented voices. It will be a night to remember with artistic illustrations displayed throughout the night and other unique performances by members of the community.

“Our incredibly focused members of social committee are coming together in the best way; with teamwork and collaboration, social committee is turning what was once an intimate, small-scale event into a much larger, community affair,” said AYF “Zartonk” Social Committee Chairperson, Melinda Gevorgian. “We look forward to ensuring Open Mic Night is open to all members of the community, so that anyone who is interested in getting the rush of performing in front of a live audience gets to experience it,” Gevorgian continued.

Individuals interested in performing are asked to email Zartonk@ayfwest.org.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.