Alex Keledjian Elected to L.A. County GOP Executive Board

LOS ANGELES—At the executive committee meeting this weekend, party leaders unanimously elected Alexander Keledjian to the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles County Republican Party. Keledjian’s candidacy received support from LAGOP Chairman Richard Sherman, California State Assemblyman Phillip Chen, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich and several other party leaders.

Keledjian stated, “I am so honored to have earned the trust of my colleagues. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board to protect the seats our party currently holds, and work hard to pick-up additional this election cycle.”

Keledjian’s political involvement began as a high school student, taking leadership roles in several local campaigns and the local Republican Party, serving on the La Cañada Board of Education as the student board member, and serving as a youth commissioner for the City of La Cañada Flintridge. Immediately after high school, Keledjian was a candidate for the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees, receiving support from former Governor George Deukmejian, California State Assembly Minority Leader Connie Conway, and three dozen elected officials. In recent years, Keledjian plays an active role in LAGOP and the California Republican Party, where he served as a member of the Platform Committee and currently serves as a delegate.

In the June 2016 State Primary, Keledjian was elected to the 43rd Assembly District Central Committee and was eventually unanimously appointed as Chairman of the Committee. Since his election, Keledjian has played an aggressive role in protecting the GOP seats held seats in the area.

Outside of his Republican party activates, Keledjian is a member of the Government Relations Committee for the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church and a member of the La Cañada Kiwanis Club.

Keledjian is a former aide to Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich. After his service with the county, he served as a law clerk with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office followed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He has a bachelor’s degrees in Political Science from California State University, Northridge. He is currently in his first year at Southwestern Law School and intends on serving in the U.S. Military after his graduation. Keledjian credits his political involvement to longtime family friend, former U.S. Congressman James E. Rogan.