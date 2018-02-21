Funeral Notice: Setrag Ghazourian

SETRAG GHAZOURIAN

Born on September 29, 1930, Kessab, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Setrag Ghazourian who passed away on Thursday, February 15th, 2018.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zaghig Ghazourian

Daughter, Nairy Ghazourian

Daughter, Sevan Ghazourian

Son, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian

Grandchildren, Shaunt & Sara Ghazourian

Brother, Serop & Alice Ghazourian

Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian

Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian

Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian

Brother-in-law, Hagop & Seta Kerbabian (Kessab)

Sister-in-law, Ani Apelian (Boston)

Sister-in-law, Zohrab & Knar Eleyjian (Boston)

In-laws, Charles & Diana Yeghikian

And Ghazourian, Apelian, Garboushian, Kerbabian, Injejikian, Saghdejian, Poladian, Eleyjian, Andonian, Nishanian, Abajian, Karadolian, Hovsepian, Mirzaian, Manjikian, Karamardian, Boghossian, Kodbashian, Messerlian, Taminosian families, friends and relatives.

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles – Nursing Facility, 15099 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills, CA 91345.