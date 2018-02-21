Funeral Notice: Setrag Ghazourian

SETRAG GHAZOURIAN
Born on September 29, 1930, Kessab, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Setrag Ghazourian who passed away on Thursday, February 15th, 2018.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Zaghig Ghazourian
Daughter, Nairy Ghazourian
Daughter, Sevan Ghazourian
Son, Vahram and Sandy Ghazourian
Grandchildren, Shaunt & Sara Ghazourian
Brother, Serop & Alice Ghazourian
Aunt, Elizabeth Garboushian
Aunt, Sarkis & Sirvart Nahabedian
Aunt, Arpine Ghazourian
Brother-in-law, Hagop & Seta Kerbabian (Kessab)
Sister-in-law, Ani Apelian (Boston)
Sister-in-law, Zohrab & Knar Eleyjian (Boston)
In-laws, Charles & Diana Yeghikian
And Ghazourian, Apelian, Garboushian, Kerbabian, Injejikian, Saghdejian, Poladian, Eleyjian, Andonian, Nishanian, Abajian, Karadolian, Hovsepian, Mirzaian, Manjikian, Karamardian, Boghossian, Kodbashian, Messerlian, Taminosian families, friends and relatives.
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles – Nursing Facility, 15099 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills, CA 91345.
