Another Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Thursday reported that 20-year-old Artsakh Army soldier, Grigor Egoyan, became the latest victim of Azerbaijani fire on Thursday.

The ministry said that at around 9:40 a.m. local time, Egoyan, who was stationed in the northeastern front of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border was fatally shot by an Azerbaijani sniper.

“The Artsakh Defense Ministry shares the bitter grief of the loss and expresses its support to the members of the family of the killed serviceman, his relatives and colleagues,” the ministry said.

The press service of the Artsakh president reported that President Bako Sahakian posthumously honored Egoyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for the courage shown in protecting the Artsakh border and the homeland.