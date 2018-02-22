Another Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—The Artsakh Defense Ministry on Thursday reported that 20-year-old Artsakh Army soldier, Grigor Egoyan, became the latest victim of Azerbaijani fire on Thursday.
The ministry said that at around 9:40 a.m. local time, Egoyan, who was stationed in the northeastern front of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border was fatally shot by an Azerbaijani sniper.
“The Artsakh Defense Ministry shares the bitter grief of the loss and expresses its support to the members of the family of the killed serviceman, his relatives and colleagues,” the ministry said.
The press service of the Artsakh president reported that President Bako Sahakian posthumously honored Egoyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for the courage shown in protecting the Artsakh border and the homeland.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.