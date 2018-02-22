AEF Preparing Armenia Scholarship Recipients for Jobs

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation recognizes the importance and necessity of education, including supporting graduating students in finding employment in Armenia. To that end, AEF organizes seminars, workshops and discussion groups in Armenia by inviting professionals in a vast number of fields to help students with career information, potential internships, and mentorship.

This includes seminars by Information Integration Group Armenia (internet technology), Ernst & Young Armenia (financial services), Adventist Health Glendale (doctors volunteering at Noyemberyan-medicine) and Branding Yourself (preparing resumes by AEF members Alice Petrossian and Mimi Zarookian).

During AEF members’ visit to Armenia this past October, about 40 scholarship recipients participated in a leadership workshop conducted by AEF members, Mimi Zarookian and Medea Kalognomos.

The workshop focused on presenting and discussing the attributes of leadership. The presentation was followed by group discussions analyzing the significance, the effects, and the legacies of both benevolent and malevolent world leaders.

Students also took part in group exercises to assess their strengths and weaknesses and to learn the importance of developing their personal and civic leadership skills.

A highlight of the workshop was a presentation by Sergeant Major Alexander Kalognomos, a retired U.S. veteran and AEF member. He shared his thoughts on the principle aspects of leadership and his personal leadership experiences in the military, as a citizen, a husband and a father.

To learn more about AEF, to sponsor or to apply for an educational scholarship, or to support the organization by becoming a member, please visit aefweb.org.