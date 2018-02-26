Asbarez Exclusive: An Interview with L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian

LITTLE ARMENIA–Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian sat down with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian Thursday and discussed a myriad issues including the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation movement, future plans for the Shushi-Los Angeles Friendship City project, affordable housing in Los Angeles, the rise in homelessness in the city and advances in public transportation in L.A. The interview aired on Horizon Armenian Television late last week.