AYF Alumni Reunion to Feature Onnik Dinkjian & Legendary Lineup

MONTEBELLO— The much-anticipated Armenian Youth Federation Alumni Reunion, set for Saturday, March 10, will feature a legendary lineup of headlining entertainers for the evening: Onnik Dinkjian, John Berberian, Hachig Kazarian, Ara Dinkjian, and George Bilezekjian. The event will take place at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral’s Bagramian Hall.

People have already purchased tickets from Northern California, Fresno, Oregon, Michigan, Boston, and more. The AYF Alumni Reunion Committee, comprised primarily of the hosting AYF Montebello “Vahan Cardashian” Chapter members and its local alumni, is coordinating with people from across the nation to bring together as many people as possible.

“We are proud to announce that proceeds from the AYF Alumni Reunion will go toward the AYF Youth Corps, in order to advance our mission to prepare generations of youth in both the homeland and diaspora to further the development of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.” said AYF Montebello Chapter Chairperson Knar Baghdassarian who spent last summer as a participant of AYF Youth Corps.

AYF Youth Corps is one of the AYF’s flagship annual programs that has sends groups of young Armenians every summer to organize daily cultural and educational camps for over 1000 children in six cities across the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh.

“This reunion is an incredible opportunity for the entire community to unite for one big ‘kef’, you don’t want to miss this,” said Stepan Altounian, the ARF Montebello “Dro” Gomideh advisor to the AYF Montebello Chapter.

With the generations of AYF members and community members under one roof, the evening will serve as a celebration of the AYF’s 85th Anniversary, providing an opportunity for alumni to catch up with friends they may not have seen for many years. The local AYF Montebello Chapter, founded in 1958, will mark its 60th anniversary as well.

Pre-sale tickets are $50 per person, and at-door price moves up to $65.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.