Former Asbarez English Editor Serge Samoniantz Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee announces the passing of devoted ARF member, a leader and activist of the Armenian Cause and the former English Editor of Asbarez, Unger Serge Samoniantz, which happened on Monday, February 26.
