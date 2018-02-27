Armenia School Foundation Marks 15 Years of Dedicated Work

GLENDALE—Armenia School Foundation (ASF) USA announced the completion of 33 new projects, making 2017 as one of the most successful years of operation since its founding in 2003. Through the dedication and hard work of its board members, ASF surpassed its mission of striving to provide comfortable and safe learning environment by providing new student and teacher classroom furniture to schools in remote villages in Armenia and Artsakh.

Projects were made possible through various fundraising activities, general donations, donations in-lieu-of-gifts/flowers, or in-memory-of loved ones. In addition, ASF USA was gifted a very generous 3rd year donation from Tamberchi Foundation.

ASF-USA is celebrating its Fifteen Year Anniversary on March 17th, 2018. The event will take place at Vertigo Banquet Hall, on 400 W. Glenoaks Blvd. in Glendale, CA.

ASF is operating with less than 4% overhead. Every past and present board of directors, on volunteer basis, has worked diligently for 15 years to accomplish the foundation’s unique and precise mission of providing classroom furnishings to over 25,000 students in 280 schools.

In 2017, ASF USA provided a total of 519 new student desk/chair sets, 166 teacher desk/chair sets, 232 blackboards, 114 bookshelves, 241 coat hangers, 106 preschool table/chair sets, and 83 pre-school closets, to the 33 schools listed below. In addition, several board members attended the Sosse Kindergarten grand opening in Stepanakert and visited a number of village schools in Armenia and Artsakh.

1. Stepanakert Sosse Kindergarten Artsakh (Sponsored by Homenetmen Ararat)

2. Myurishen Village Martuni/Artsakh (Sponsored by Homenetmen Ararat Chapter)

3. Nor Gharachinar & Nor Khankhanpoot Village Secondary Schools Shahumian (Karvajar)/Artsakh

4. Verin Getashen #1 Secondary Gegharkunik

5. Verin Getashen #2 Secondary Gegharkunik

6. Lanjaghbyur Kindergarten Gegharkunik

7. Lanjaghbyur Secondary Gegharkunik

8. Karmirgyugh Kindergarten Gegharkunik

9. Zovaber Pre-School Gegharkunik (Sponsored by Talinn Grigor)

10. Shinuhayr Secondary Syunik

11. Vaghatin Secondary Syunik

12. Noravan Secondary Syunik

13. Nerkin Khndzoresk Secondary Syunik (In memory of Vatchik Zakarian)

14. Gyumri #15 Secondary Shirak

15. Lejan Secondary Lori

16. Metzamor Kindergarten #2 Armavir

17. Horse Junior School Vayots Tzor (In memory of Aristak Abgarian)

18. Rind Secondary Vayots Tzor

19. Choratan Secondary Tavoosh

20. Koghb School #1 Secondary Tavoosh

21. Kirants Secondary Tavoosh

22. Berd#1 Junior School Tavoosh

23. Berd #3 Junior School Tavoosh

24. Berd#4 Junior School Tavoosh

25. Itzakar Village Secondary Tavoosh

26. Berd Varjaran Secondary Tavoosh

27. Aygepar Secondary School Tavoosh

28. Chinchin Village Secondary Tavoosh

29. Verin Tzaghkavan Secondary Tavoosh

30. Varagavan Secondary Tavoosh

31. Paravakar Secondary Tavoosh

32. Papontz Doon Chlidren Center Tavoosh

33. Sarigyugh Secondary Tavoosh

Secondary School Grades 1-12

Junior School (Himnakan) Grades 1-9

“A bright future for Armenia depends on its youth,” noted Moneh Der Grigorian, President of ASF USA regarding this most fruitful year of sponsoring so many school projects in Armenia. “I’m certain that we have an intelligent and talented student generation, for which we must provide current means and equipment in order to achieve their greatest potential,” she added. “ASF USA is an organization with a singular mission to achieve that goal. I am proud that with the dedication of our board members and support of our donors and locals, we have been able to accomplish a great deal towards a better future for our young generation.”

Despite its scope and size, ASF USA has an enormous impact on the betterment of the everyday life of thousands students and teachers. ASF’s board members work tirelessly and effectively to coordinate a multi-country network from the United States to Iran, to Armenia and Artsakh in order to bring its numerous projects, large and small, to completion. Through the selfless dedication of its members, the generosity of its donors, and above all, the earnest cooperation of local principles and leaders, ASF touches the lives of peripheral and, thus, underprivileged children who otherwise rarely benefit from charitable deeds. Several ASF USA board members annually travel to Armenia and Artsakh and visit schools that have received furniture as well as the ones in need. ASF encourages its donors and sponsors to do the same if they travel to Armenia and Artsakh.

About – Armenia School Foundation (ASF) – USA is a California-based 501(3)c nonprofit organization with a mission to provide new furniture and equipment to schools in remote villages of Armenia and Artsakh.

ASF USA Board of Directors are: Moneh D. Grigorian (President), Maral Anjargolian (Vice President), Ojeni Sammis (Secretary), Ida Moghoyan (Treasurer), Arax Avanessian (Events Co-Chair), Annette Kiureghian (Events Co-Chair), Araks Hunter (IT), Melineh Marachelian Melkonian, Varooj Kureghian, Vahe Aharonian, and Greg Sookasian.