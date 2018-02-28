Funeral Notice: Grisha A. Babayans

GRISHA A. BABAYANS
Born on August 2, 1924, Baku
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative Grisha Babayans, who passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018, at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Widow, Knarik Babayans
Daughter, Rita and Sarkis Berjikly
Daughter, Greta and Apik Movsessian
Daughter, Adelina and Emil Maghakian
Son, Vahe and Edith Babayans
Grandchild, Artin and Christine Berjikly and children, Alex and Ani
Grandchild, Armen and Jasmen Berjikly and children, Carter, Evelyn and Christian
Grandchild, Alex Movsessian
Grandchild, Eric and Susannah Movsessian and children, Ronan and Parker
Grandchild, Areg and Nyree Maghakian and children, Arame and Zulal
Grandchild, Teny and Adam Shapiro and son, Lev
Grandchildren, Christopher and Nicole Babayans
And Babayans, Philibossian and Khachatouri families and friends
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services.
