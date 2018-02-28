Funeral Notice: Grisha A. Babayans

GRISHA A. BABAYANS

Born on August 2, 1924, Baku

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative Grisha Babayans, who passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, March 7th, 2018, at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Widow, Knarik Babayans

Daughter, Rita and Sarkis Berjikly

Daughter, Greta and Apik Movsessian

Daughter, Adelina and Emil Maghakian

Son, Vahe and Edith Babayans

Grandchild, Artin and Christine Berjikly and children, Alex and Ani

Grandchild, Armen and Jasmen Berjikly and children, Carter, Evelyn and Christian

Grandchild, Alex Movsessian

Grandchild, Eric and Susannah Movsessian and children, Ronan and Parker

Grandchild, Areg and Nyree Maghakian and children, Arame and Zulal

Grandchild, Teny and Adam Shapiro and son, Lev

Grandchildren, Christopher and Nicole Babayans

And Babayans, Philibossian and Khachatouri families and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services.