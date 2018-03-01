Memorial for Serge Samoniantz Scheduled for Sunday

A memorial gathering celebrating the life of long-time community activist, former English Editor of Asbarez and devoted member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Serge Samoniantz will be held on Sunday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Montebello Armenian Center, 420 Washington Boulevard.
Samoniantz passed away on Monday, February 26.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Asbarez and Hai Tahd. Checks may be payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.
