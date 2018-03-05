‘Pakin’ Literary Magazine to be Presented at Glendale Library

GLENDALE—On Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 pm, an informative presentation about the Pakin Literary Magazine will take place by Sonia Sanan Kiledjian the magazine’s current editor followed by a panel discussion at the Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 East Harvard Street. Admission will be free. Library visitors receive 3 hours FREE parking across the street at The Market Place parking structure with validation at the service desk.

The program is organized by Glendale Library, Arts & Culture department and is co-sponsored by Hamazkayin Literary Committee.

Pakin Literary Magazine is a monthly literary magazine published by Hamazkayin Central Executive Board. The magazine is devoted to literature in a broad sense. It publishes short stories, poetry, and essays along with literary criticism and book reviews and interviews. For fifty-five years, the magazine has brought and continues to bring well known and up and coming authors together in its monthly Armenian language magazine.

Sonia Sanan Kiledjian is the editor of Pakin since 2016. She is an author, and educator. Her poetry has appeared in E teb, Inknakir, Pakin, Panasdeghdzoutyoun and Pnakir literary periodicals as well as Avis de recherch: Une Anthologie de la poésie armenienne contemporaine. Kiledjian resides in Montreal.