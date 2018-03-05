Haigoush Keghinian Kohler Donates $100,000 for Akhaltskha Youth Center

LITTLE ARMENIA—During a gathering of the Armenian Relief Society Javakhk Fund on Thursday, Haigoush Keghinian Kohler, a veteran ARS member who has occupied leadership roles in both regional and central level of the organization, donated $100,000 to the Akhaltskh Youth Center in the predominantly Armenian region of Javakhk.

Her donation will go toward a plan to renovate the one of the key gathering places in the region that serves the youth of Akhaltskha and neighboring areas.

Keghinian Kohler has dedicated decades toward the revitalization of Javakhk and has led the ARS Javakhk Fund for years, working toward the enhancement of the cultural and educational life of the Armenians there.

A long-time and dedicated member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Keghinian Kohler has had a long history of assisting and spearheading projects in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as in the community.