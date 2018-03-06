Dean Cain, Montel Williams Awarded Armenia’s ‘Order of Honor’

Their Film, “Architects of Denial” Screened in Yerevan with President, Foreign Minister in Attendance

YEREVAN—The producers of the lauded documentary “Architects of Denial” met with President Serzh Sarkisian on Tuesday after a screening of the film and were awarded Armenia’s “Order of Honor” medal by the president.

President Serzh Sarkisian pins the "Order of Honor" medal on Dean Cain President Serzh Sarkisian with Montel Williams after awarding him the "Order of Honor"

Sarkisian shared his impressions of the film, the screening for which he attended Monday at Moscow Theater along with First Lady Rita Sarkisian and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Sarkisian emphasized the critical role the film can play in efforts to garner international recognition and condemnation of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide and also stressed the importance of the film’s narrative to draw parallels between the Genocide and the current Artsakh movement.

“The parallels between today’s realities and the events of 100 years ago are very important,” said Sarkisian.

In a special ceremony, Cain and Williams, who were surrounded by their families, were awarded with Armenia’s Orders of Honor by the president for their their contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

The producers voiced hope that the film will help change perceptions of the issue not only in the US, but also worldwide.

“Architects of Denial” had its Armenia premiere on Monday evening at a screening that was attended by the president, the first lady and the foreign minister among other luminaries in Armenian arts and culture circles, with Cain and Williams in attendance.

The film is based on historians’ studies and stories about Genocide survivors. The documentary features experts’ testimonies which reveal the connectivity between the denial of historic facts, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity committed in different parts of the world.

“As the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel said, denying means killing a second time. He urged not to remain silent, to combat the evil of genocide, since the indifference and denial create new tormentors. Indeed, the authors of the film have made a vital and grateful contribution, through their important work highlighting once again that “no one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten,” said in remarks during the screening.

‘There is no doubt that this film is a new step in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in raising awareness about it, in the fight against new genocides and the evil of its denial and it makes an essential input to the universal efforts of keeping the promise of “never again”. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this valuable movie. Today, many of them are present here, at the Armenian premiere. Please join me welcoming the co-producers of the movie, American cinema and television stars Dean Cain and Montel Williams,” added Nalbandian.