Mesrobian School, Gabriel Pre-School Earn Six-Year WASC Accreditation

PICO RIVERA—The Armenian Mesrobian School announced it has received a maximum six-year term accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), expanding the school’s accreditation to include the Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool through Grade Twelve.

Among the many highlights noted by WASC was the school’s growing enrollment, which has increased by 61% since 2013; use of Chromebooks for 6-12 grades; focus on the social-emotional needs of students; and implementation of standards-based grading.

“The school does a commendable job of teaching and keeping the traditions of the Armenian people while being innovative in their teaching practices,” stated the WASC Visiting Committee Report. “Mesrobian Teachers and Staff are clearly child-centered, caring, dedicated, intentional and hard-working, and they employ a wide variety of strategies to empower students to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally,” the report added.

A WASC accreditation demonstrates that a school is “worthy of the trust placed in them to provide high-quality learning and clearly demonstrate continual self-improvement,” according to the WASC website. WASC is an official academic body responsible for the accreditation of public and private universities, colleges, secondary and elementary schools in California.

Ron and Goharik Gabriel Pre-School Granted Accreditation

The Preschool’s accreditation is a significant milestone for Armenian Mesrobian School as it marks the first time the Preschool has been included in a full accreditation. Preschools are only accredited by WASC when they are part of a multiple grade school. All of Mesrobian School’s grades through to the college preparatory High School are on the same campus. The early childhood education program is made up of three grade levels: Nursery, Preschool, and Pre-Kindergarten.

“The Armenian Mesrobian Ron & Goharik Gabriel Preschool is to be commended for providing an innovative and creative research-based program that supports families in the task of nurturing their children, providing developmentally-appropriate learning experiences, and helping young children build self-identity,” stated the WASC report.

“We are overjoyed Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool is now included in WASC’s maximum term of accreditation,” said Preschool Director Angin Iskajyan. “We want to give our students real life experiences in a safe environment to find their identity. We want them grow as meaningful contributors to society both as Americans and as Armenians.”

“The classrooms for the Preschool, while part of the same main school building, are securely nestled and contained to help foster an optimal physical learning environment….The Preschool playground is evolving into an outdoor classroom, with different areas for art, dramatic play, sensory play, gardening, etc,” the report added.

The report also noted that Armenian Mesrobian Preschool is apart of ‘’Let’s Move’’ Initiative, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama, through the Child Care Alliance of Los-Angeles, so that children will grow up healthier and more active. Armenian Mesrobian Preschool was awarded a certificate for exceptional commitment to promoting healthy eating and physical activity among children in its care.

Enrollment Now Open for 2018-2019 School Year

The school announced that registration for the 2018-2019 Academic Year will begin Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the School’s annual Open House. The school offers transportation from the Pasadena/Greater San Gabriel Valley, Glendale and Orange County areas, and enrolls students from 2 years old to 18 years old.

“We are now enthusiastically preparing and planning for the 2018-2019 Academic Year with an eye on Mesrobian’s bright future,” said Principal David Ghoogasian (Class of ‘82).

WASC representatives visited campus in the Fall of 2017 and analyzed the school’s 206-page report, which was a collaborative self study that required a year of work. Parts of the report were completed by various working groups of Mesrobian School administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents, and community members.

“An accredited school is focused on a mission and goals for students; it is student-oriented and examines its students’ performance continuously; it accepts objective evaluation from a team of outside peer professionals trained by ACS WASC; it maintains a qualified faculty within an effectively organized school; it collaboratively assesses the quality of its educational programs on a regular basis; and it plans for the future,” adds the website.

More Highlights from the Report

Acknowledged Mesrobian’s implementation of standards-based teaching and assessments throughout the school.

“On Chromebooks in grades 6-12 the teachers are able to incorporate multimedia and technology at appropriate times to facilitate learning. The school is to be commended for the investigation that informed their no screen education policy in Early Childhood Education as research shows it can actually take away from needed nature-based, hands-on learning and experiences for the young. Computer science courses in the elementary and courses or electives for middle and upper school students are also utilized to develop a wide range of technological skills ranging from 3-D imaging to robotics to digital media, etc.

Described the learning environment of Armenian Language Development courses as “exciting, enriching, exploratory and inviting.”

“An emphasis has been placed on the whole child philosophy and being sure to fit education to the individual instead of the other way around. The whole school now participates in mindfulness which it believes increases social skills and academic performance.”

“Mesrobian School has been very effective in developing a culture of caring, concern, and high expectations for its students…An atmosphere of mutual respect marks campus life.”

“The school is part of a strong community fabric that binds students and their families closely to the extended religious and cultural community and provides an extensive network of support for both student learning and the school as a whole.”

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited from Preschool through High School by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The college preparatory High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian School includes Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus. is the nation's first Armenian Elementary School. A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The school offers transportation from the Pasadena/Greater San Gabriel Valley, Glendale and Orange County areas. Mesrobian's Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.