ABMDR Participates In Western Diocese’s Reclaim Conference

Prayers Offered For ABMDR Patients At Diocese Churches

LOS ANGELES—On Saturday, March 3, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) participated in the Reclaim Conference of the Western Diocese. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, presided over the community event, which took place at the Primate’s Reception Room at the Diocese.

In his address to the audience, Arch. Derderian said, “We are extremely delighted that Reclaim, initiated by the Rev. Fr. Vazken Movsesian, continues to be a tradition in the Western Diocese. The whole idea of this conference is about recalling, regaining, and reinstating our Christian faith. Let Reclaim 2018 be the journey into the depth of your souls.”

Among the conference speakers was ABMDR Board member Dr. Christina Ashjian, who familiarized the audience with the life-saving mission of the registry. Dr. Ashjian was part of an ABMDR team of Board members and volunteers, including Dr. Vergine Madelian and Fimi Mekhitarian, who provided conference participants with additional information about the work of ABMDR.

The following day, on March 4, during Holy Mass at St. Leon Cathedral in Burbank, Arch. Derderian offered special prayers for patients of ABMDR. In his sermon, the Archbishop praised the selfless dedication of ABMDR volunteers in California and across the globe, and called on congregants to continue to support the registry’s mission.

With the purpose of raising public awareness of the ABMDR mission and encourage grassroots involvement in the organization’s activities, the Western Diocese has observed a special Prayer Day in honor of ABMDR patients for the past several years. The Prayer Day is marked at St. Leon Cathedral as well as Armenian churches across Southern California.

Following the church service, numerous parishioners had the opportunity to further familiarize themselves with the activities of ABMDR, as a team of Board members and volunteers from the organization answered questions and handed out information about becoming donors.

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 29 countries across four continents, identified 4,341 patients, and facilitated 30 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.