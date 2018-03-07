ANCA Glendale to host fire and police departments open recruitment

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale (ANCA Glendale) in partnership with the Glendale Fire Department and Glendale Police Department will host an open recruitment and information session for students and young professionals who are interested in a career as a police officer or firefighter, on Saturday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at the Krikor and Mariam Karamanoukian Glendale Youth Center, Main Hall (211 W. Chestnut St. Main Hall, Glendale, CA 91204).

The recruitment will be held in collaboration with the Glendale Community College Armenian Student Association, Armenian Youth Federation Glendale “Roupen” Chapter, ANCA Professional Network and Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter.

The recruitment and information session will serve as an opportunity to learn about these career options, network with professionals working in the field, and discover the necessary resources to start your career in the police or fire departments. Opportunities for youth programs will also be presented. ANCA Glendale and its partners urge everyone who is interested to attend.

The event is free of charge and open to the public; information will be presented in both Armenian and English. Refreshments will be served. Email info@ancaglendale.org to RSVP now and secure your spot!

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Learn more at www.ancaglendale.org