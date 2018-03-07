Funeral Notice: Lucine Kassabian

LUCINE KASSABIAN

Born on July 20, 1946

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister and relative Lucine Kassabian, who passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 with her entire family by her side.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 10th, 2018, 1 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave, Encino. Interment will follow at Court of Liberty, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills cemetery.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Vartkes Kassabian

Son, Garo & Galia Kassabian and their children Alessandro and Allegra

Son, Dikran & Andrea Kassabian and their children Christopher, Lisa and Mark

Son, Gerard & Alin Kassabian and their daughter Lucine.

Brother, Garo & Mayda Keledjian and family

Sister, Emma Khatchadourian and family

Sister, Zovinar & Gregoire Dukmajian and family

Brother, Diran & Sosy Keledjian and family

Sister, Vicky & Mgo Turbendian and family

Brother in law, Ohannes & Madlin Kassabian and family

Brother in law, Zohrab & Sonia Kassabian and family

Sister in law, Zabel Ekmekjian and family

Brother in law, Antranik & Houry Kassabian and family

And the Kassabian, Keledjian, Bakalian, Dukmajian, Turbendian, Gostanian, Lais, Ajamian, Sucu, Karageuzian, and Najarian families and relatives

A memorial luncheon will take place following the funeral services at Avedissian Hall at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, Encino.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to “Lucine Kassabian Scholarship Fund”, established in her memory, at Holy Martyrs Cabayan Elementary and Ferrahian High School.