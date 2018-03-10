AYF Hollywood to Host Little Armenia Beautification Project on March 17

LITTLE ARMENIA — On Saturday, March 17, the Armenian Youth Federation, for the 11th year, is mobilizing the Armenian community throughout Southern California for a massive one-day effort to beautifying the streets of Little Armenia in Hollywood, “our home away from home” starting from Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, in the heart of Little Armenia.

The Armenian Youth Federation Hollywood Musa Ler Chapter, in partnership with the Office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, Office of Senator Anthony Portantino, ANCA Hollywood, and many other community organizations, expect hundreds of volunteers to participate in this year’s Project.

From cleaning up litter off the streets to painting over graffiti throughout the city, the AYF looks forward to bring back the event that has resulted in over 40,000 pounds of trash collected, an estimate by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department. This year, through the office of L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the city will once again be donating supplies including rakes, brooms, shovels and garbage bags.

“The Little Armenia Beautification Project is an opportunity for us to gather with people of all ages, and all walks of life, with a common goal of revitalizing the area that had been gifted to us, as Armenians,” said AYF Hollywood Musa Ler chairperson Christina Mehranbod. “This project could seem much too large for a small group of people, but if we all come together, for a few hours for this event, the amount of work we can do is unimaginable.”

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School 1615 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Opening ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. Free t-shirts and lunch will be provided to all participants.

Founded in 1933 with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world and a legacy of over eighty years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness of Armenian youth.