Jack Darakjian Appointed to L.A. County Commission On Disabilities

Will Be An Advocate For Disabled Community In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—Jack Darakjian, CEO of the Glendale-based Modern Support Services, was appointed to the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. He will be replacing outgoing Commissioner Rita Tomassian-Hopkins who advocated for the rights of individuals with developmental disabilities.

“There are currently 80,000 residents in Los Angeles County living with developmental disabilities, who along with their families and loved ones, rely on community-based programs to provide vital services and support” said Supervisor Barger. “I am confident that Mr. Darakjian, in his new role on the Disabilities Commission, will help to serve as a voice for this vulnerable population.”

Jack Darakjian serves as the Chief Executive of Modern Support Services, LLC (MSS), a Glendale-based agency that provides individualized community and home-based services, such as Supported Living Services (SLS) and Independent Living Skills (ILS) to individuals with significant psychological, emotional and physical challenges. The goal is to enhance the health and quality of life for individuals diagnosed with Autism, Down Syndrome, Intellectual Disabilities, Seizure disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Schizophrenia, OCD, Bipolar, etc.

“I am excited about the opportunity to share my expertise and knowledge of mental illness, developmental disability, and advocacy for those with developmental disabilities in Los Angeles County,” said Darakjian. “I thank Supervisor Barger for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to working cooperatively, collaboratively and with a holistic approach to the issues that affect the health and well-being of individuals with disabilities.”

Darakjian’s passion for empowering people and helping them to stand proud of their life achievements has been demonstrated through his academic and professional endeavors throughout the last 25 years. His dedication to helping those with developmental disabilities has included helping runaway teenagers at 1736 Family Crisis Center providing support, supervision and education; UCLA/NPI, serving as a Mental Health Worker; Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center as Service Coordinator, and currently, as the CEO of MSS.

Jack Darakjian is a Board Member of The Campbell Center, and Provider Review Committee Member at the Regional Center of Orange County and Advisory Council Member of the Disability Organizing Network (DONetwork). A statewide disability advocacy network.

In her recommendation letter, Commissioner Tomassian-Hopkins wrote, “As I wind down my position as a Commissioner I cannot think of anyone more qualified than Mr. Darakjian as a replacement.” She added, “I know he will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the task of helping Los Angeles County residents who have disabilities.”