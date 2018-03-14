Panel on Genocide and Trauma Held at UNLV 

LAS VEGAS—A conference entitled “Memory of Trauma – Armenian, Jewish, and African American Experience” took place at UNLV on Wednesday, March 7. The conference, was organized and sponsored by the UNLV Center for Democratic Culture and the UNLV Boyd School of Law with the participation of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.
The panelists focused on three historic events: the Armenian Genocide, the Jewish Holocaust, and racial violence against African Americans. The event was moderated by Congresswoman Shelly Berkley, former member of the US House of Representatives, and Dr. Dimitri Shalin, director of the UNLV Center for Democratic Culture.
Andy Armenian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas and Michelle Tusan, Professor, UNLV Department of History served as panelists for the discussion on the Armenian Genocide.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.