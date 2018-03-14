Panel on Genocide and Trauma Held at UNLV 

From left; Rev. Leonard Jackson, Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, Honorary Consul Andy Armenian, Mrs. Esther Finder and Dr. Dimitri Shalin From left; Dr. Dimitri Shalin, Professor Simon Gottschalk, Daniel Thompson, Professor Michelle Tusan and Professor John Tuman From left; Professor Michelle Tusan, Honorary Consul Andy Armenian, Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley

LAS VEGAS—A conference entitled “Memory of Trauma – Armenian, Jewish, and African American Experience” took place at UNLV on Wednesday, March 7. The conference, was organized and sponsored by the UNLV Center for Democratic Culture and the UNLV Boyd School of Law with the participation of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas.

The panelists focused on three historic events: the Armenian Genocide, the Jewish Holocaust, and racial violence against African Americans. The event was moderated by Congresswoman Shelly Berkley, former member of the US House of Representatives, and Dr. Dimitri Shalin, director of the UNLV Center for Democratic Culture.

Andy Armenian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas and Michelle Tusan, Professor, UNLV Department of History served as panelists for the discussion on the Armenian Genocide.