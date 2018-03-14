ANCA West Valley to Host Conference on 30th Anniversary of Artsakh Movement

The ANCA-San Fernando Valley West Chapter has organized a one day conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle and to recap the history and the demands of its people for self-determination, as well as to review international resolutions and agreements pertaining to its legal status.

The one-day conference will feature presentations by historian Garo Moumdjian, Ph.D, Editor and Columnist Harut Sassounian, ANCA National Board Member Steven Dadaian, Esq., A.R.F. Western US Central Committee Member Levon Kirakosian, Esq., and A.R.F. Western US Central Committee Member Vache Thomassian, Esq.

The conference will be held on Saturday March 17, 2018 from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Avenue in Encino, California.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The community and especially educators and students are encouraged to attend this informative and important conference.

For reservations or information, please contact nirva@kamarianlaw.com or gurgen@ympklaw.com.