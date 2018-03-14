Artsakh President Kicks Off Washington Visit

WASHINGTON—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, who arrived in the nation’s capital on Monday, kicked off his visit on Tuesday by visiting the Armenian Embassy and the Permanent Representation of Artsakh.

At the Armenian Embassy, Sahakian and his delegation met with Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Grigor Hovhannissyan and Armenia’s diplomatic staff.

A wide range of issues related to cooperation between the US and the two Armenian states were discussed.

Sahakian stressed the importance of close cooperation between Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora, underlining that it was one of the crucial factors for the successful implementation of the projects and programs.

At the Artsakh’s Permanent Representation, Sahakian assessed the work of the office and stressed the importance of expanding and deepening cooperation with the US. The Artsakh president provided concrete instruction and direction.

Sahakian’s visit to Washington was preceded by a powerful op-ed piece in The National Interest journal authored by former US ambassador to Armenia, John Evans who said it was time for the US to recognize Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

Sahakian’s Washington visit has ruffled some feathers in Baku where Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Robert Cekuta, the US Ambassador, who was handed a note protesting Sahakian’s visit to DC and an event scheduled for Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Himat Hajiyev said that the Baku’s envoy to Washington presented a similar protest to the State Department.

“As a response to such behavior by the US, Azerbaijan will proceed from the principle of reciprocity in its dealing with the United States,” Hajiyev said.