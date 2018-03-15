Funeral Notice: Oshin Vertanessian

OSHIN VERTANESSIAN

Born on December 19, 1956, Tehran, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Oshin Vertanessian, which occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Roubina Khoylian

Daughter, Anya Vertanessian

Daughter, Grace Vertanessian

Brother, Garegin & Loudmilla Vertanessian

Father-in-law, Rouzas Khoylian

Sister-in-law, Rima and Donnell Cameron and Sabrina Grigorian

Brother-in-law, Armen Khoylian

Cousin, Zorik and Rouzan Gasparian

Cousin, Armineh Gasparian

Friends, Shahinian, Ohanian, Balalian, Davidian, Aghabegian, Hambarchian and Hambarsumian families.

A memorial reception will take place following the memorial services at the church hall 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Friends, Cedars-Sinai Gift Administration, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048-0750.