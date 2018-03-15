Funeral Notice: Oshin Vertanessian

OSHIN VERTANESSIAN
Born on December 19, 1956, Tehran, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Oshin Vertanessian, which occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Roubina Khoylian
Daughter, Anya Vertanessian
Daughter, Grace Vertanessian
Brother, Garegin & Loudmilla Vertanessian
Father-in-law, Rouzas Khoylian
Sister-in-law, Rima and Donnell Cameron and Sabrina Grigorian
Brother-in-law, Armen Khoylian
Cousin, Zorik and Rouzan Gasparian
Cousin, Armineh Gasparian
Friends, Shahinian, Ohanian, Balalian, Davidian, Aghabegian, Hambarchian and Hambarsumian families.
A memorial reception will take place following the memorial services at the church hall 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Friends, Cedars-Sinai Gift Administration, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048-0750.
