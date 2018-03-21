ANCA-WR Welcomes 2018 Spring Interns

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region welcomed two driven students, Robert Mouradian and Sarkis Kamberian to the 2018 ANCA-WR Spring Internship program. Mouradian and Kamberian, who enter the program from two different fields of study, ultimately chose to participate in the internship to develop leadership skills while working towards the advancement of the Armenian American community.

During the internship, the two will participate in a series of weekly workshops and meetings. They will also complete independent and group projects in public affairs and grassroots organizing.

“The ANCA-WR Internship Program continues to mold the next generation of community leaders through its hands-on experience in grassroots organization and public policy,” said ANCA-WR Communications Coordinator Dickran Khodanian. “We look forward to providing Robert and Sarkis the necessary tools and resources in order to excel and become active members of the community.”

Mouradian, a graduate from Canterbury High school in New Milford, CT, is currently a student

attending Glendale Community College majoring in Economics. Mouradian was born and raised in Armenia, and eventually moved to Moscow to resume his education. Mouradian has been an active member of the Armenian Student Association at GCC. He has served as the Secretary of the Armenian Student Association (ASA), and is currently serving as the Treasurer.

Mouradian has previously interned for Grekko Fruta AE, where he has assisted in refining the business plan, and conducted market research for olives. In Armenia, he interned for Prudence Law Firm, where he organized and maintained law libraries, documents and case files.

“I hope, that by the end of this program, I will learn more about the Armenian-American relations and how they are dealt with on day to day basis,” said Mouradian.

Kamberian is a Glendale High School graduate and recently began his collegiate career as an Information Systems major, for information security, at California State University, Northridge (CSUN). In high school, he was heavily involved in his martial arts program. He is currently an instructor recently at AKMA Burbank and is teaching a variety of students.

Kamberian has volunteered with his high school through numerous activities including several clothing drives for Armenia. Kamberian believes his participation in the ANCA-WR internship will give him the necessary skills to become a successful leader and give back to the Armenian community.

“Throughout my life I have always had a strive to help the Armenian community. The ANCA is now providing that opportunity, while giving me skills to face the real world. This is an invaluable opportunity as an Armenian and as a future white-collar worker,” said Kamberian.

College students or recent college graduates interested in learning more or applying to the ANCA-WR Internship Program may do so online at ancawr.org/internship. Applications are accepted year-round. Deadline for the summer session is May 17, 2018.

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.