Ferrahian Participates in LADWP Science Bowl

BY CARLA GUEDIKIAN

Saturday, February 24, 2018 marked the last time I would hear the sound of a deafening buzzer or feel a cold breeze in the LADWP (Los Angeles Department of Water and Power) parking garage in the early hours of the afternoon. Since Science Bowl was reignited at Ferrahian three years ago, I have been at every single competition. The time flew by, my last year at Ferrahian is almost over, but I cannot imagine a day when I will not remember how exhilarating it was to wake up at 6 a.m., drive to LADWP in Downtown LA, and compete against thirty other schools in an annual science competition!

To prepare for the event, we had weekly after-school practices on Tuesdays; I have to admit that they got pretty competitive. But February 24 came in a hurry, there were no more practices to look forward to, and the only thing that remained, was the actual Science Bowl competition.

Walking through the grand, white doors of the building, all anyone could feel was an adrenaline rush. Our school had ten participants, split up into two teams: Team A and Team B. Team A competed in five rounds, versing other schools in each of them. Whether we were tested on Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics, we were ready and seized the opportunity. I was ecstatic when our team won three out of the five rounds, something that had never been done in Ferrahian Science Bowl history! Next, both teams — A and B — were able to compete hands on, testing students’ skills with design and engineering. In one and a half hours, we were challenged to create a sailboat that would pass through an aqueduct filled with an inch of water in the shortest amount of time. We were provided with materials such as foam, foil, and sand paper, and we constructed a boat that not only went through the aqueduct, but went through it in an efficient amount of time: 8.2 seconds!

Even though we did not win, I could not have been a prouder team captain. We all put so much effort into Science Bowl and dedicated our time to be at the event. What a bittersweet feeling, knowing that it was going to be my last time, clicking the buzzer or making an unconventional design work, while representing Ferrahian! Thank you to the science teachers, Mr. Bedhoian and Ms. Tantoushian, for their commitment in preparing us for the competition. Lastly, Ferrahian students with the support of our amazing teachers, will continue to elevate the academic standard and achieve successes in many educational endeavors. To next year’s Science Bowl team: I encourage you to continue striving for knowledge and to not shy away from challenging yourselves and from feeding your curiosity.

Without collaboration among participants, Quiz Bowl would not be successful. For me, it is a model of the real world. And throughout my years in it, I have learned that through teamwork, no problem is insurmountable. It is empowering to see so many unique minds come together at this event and know that this is the future of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering,and Math).

Carla Guedikian is a senior attending Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School.